Crime

Newly-installed Saanich Pride crosswalk defaced with black paint

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 28, 2023 9:26 pm
Click to play video: 'Saanich Pride crosswalk vandalized'
Saanich Pride crosswalk vandalized
Less than two weeks after it was installed, a Pride crosswalk in Saanich has been defaced. A vandal used black paint to cover the rainbow crowsswalk outside the G.R. Pearkes Recreation Centre.
With just days left in Pride month, there’s been another incident of vandalism targeting the LGBTQ2 community in British Columbia.

The latest incident took place overnight in Saanich, where someone used black paint to block out a rainbow crosswalk outside the G.R. Pearkes Recreation Centre.

The crosswalk was only installed two weeks ago, one of four painted in Saanich as a part of the community’s Pride events.

Photos show a newly-installed Pride crosswalk in Saanich before and after it was damaged. View image in full screen
Photos show a newly-installed Pride crosswalk in Saanich before and after it was damaged. Leena Chandi

Earlier this month, someone smashed a window and lit a fire inside a Hope social services agency in an attempt to burn a Pride flag, while a Pride crosswalk in that city was defaced with homophobic slurs the same night. Fortunately the non-profit escaped largely with smoke and water damage.

Story continues below advertisement

And at the end of May, someone splashed black paint in an attempt to cover Pride flags at a United Church in Ladner. It was the fourth time in recent years the church has been targeted for flying Pride flags.

The incidents come amid a surge in anti-LGBTQ2 hate crimes and threats across the country, particularly targeting drag queens and transgender people.

Saanich police are investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Saanich police at 250-475-4321.

