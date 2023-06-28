Menu

Crime

10 German shepherd puppies stolen from Nanaimo, B.C. home

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 28, 2023 4:14 pm
Click to play video: 'Nanaimo RCMP investigating theft of 10 German shepherd puppies'
Nanaimo RCMP investigating theft of 10 German shepherd puppies
WATCH: The Nanaimo RCMP is investigating the theft of 10 8-week-old German shepherd puppies.
The RCMP are investigating the theft of 10 German shepherd puppies from a backyard kennel in Nanaimo, B.C.

Police say the theft occurred around 3 a.m. Monday morning.

Since then, five of the eight-week-old puppies have been recovered, but police say the rest are still missing.

Click to play video: 'Puppy chews pizza crust with safety pins in Vancouver park'
Puppy chews pizza crust with safety pins in Vancouver park

The owner told police that her daughter was awoken by a noise in the backyard and went out to their deck to investigate.

Story continues below advertisement

She screamed when she saw several people, dressed in toques and hoodies, who ran from the scene carrying the puppies before escaping in a dark coloured SUV.

Police say the owner has reached out to local animal care groups and the community, which has been very helpful in the RCMP investigation.

