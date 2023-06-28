Winnipeg to spend $1.25 million for renovations to 19 community centres

Winnipeg is spending $1.25 million through a renovations grant program to renovate 19 community centres in the city.
“This program is a crucial investment in our community centres, ensuring they have the necessary resources to undertake repairs, upgrades and safety improvements that enhance the overall experience for visitors,” said Mayor Scott Gillingham in a press release.
“Thank you to the dedicated board members and staff who manage and operate our community centres. Their hard work and commitment to serving our communities is instrumental in creating welcoming and accessible spaces for residents of all ages.”
The community centres receiving a makeover as part of the $1,259,466 expenditure include:
- Bord-Aire
- Champlain
- Deer Lodge
- East Elmwood
- Gateway
- Glenwood
- Morse Place
- North Kildonan
- Northwood
- Norwood
- Park City West
- Robert A. Steen
- Southdale
- Sturgeon Heights
- Tyndall Park
- Valley Gardens
- Vince Leah
- Whyte Ridge
- Wildwood
“Community centers are the hub of our communities,” said Coun.r John Orlikow, chairperson of the Standing Policy Committee on Community Services.
“They provide local programs that allow families to participate in sports and activities, and link neighbours together through shared experiences. These funds recognize this and provide support to the amazing volunteers that run our community centres.”
The program has two intake periods each year: a spring intake in March and a fall intake in October. Since the program’s inception in 2012, the City has invested more than $15.7 million towards community centre renovations across Winnipeg.
