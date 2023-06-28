Two people stabbed, police hunt for suspect in Springwater Township

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police are still looking for a suspect after two victims were stabbed in Springwater Township earlier this month.

On June 10 around 12 a.m., OPP were called to a local hospital because two people had sustained stab wounds.

Police say both were taken via air Ornge to a Toronto trauma hospital and have since been released.

Police ask anyone living near Gill Road and the CP rail line crossing in the Township of Springwater to check surveillance cameras for video that may contain images of the suspect.

At this point, police do not believe there is a concern for public safety.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information or video can contact Huronia West OPP at 705-429-3575 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).