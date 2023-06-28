Manitoba spends $260 million to enhance learning environments for students

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government is spending $260 million to enhance learning environments for students in the province, Consumer Protection and Government Services Minister James Teitsma and Education and Early Childhood Learning Minister Wayne Ewasko announced Wednesday.

“With growing communities, Manitoba families need quality schools to meet the education needs of our children and youth,” Teitsma said.

“These investments in school capital projects will ensure that Manitoba schools keep up with growing enrolment and that our schools continue to be essential parts of our education system and the wider community.”

The projects for the 2021-2024 school year include more than $90 million for renovations, $104 million for new schools and $66 million for existing infrastructure renewal.

“Manitoba students need the best possible environments to learn, grow and reach their full potential,” Ewasko said.

“These investments in school capital projects will help our schools give Manitoba children and their families high-quality educational experiences and provide the resources that students need to get the most out of their education.”

Some changes include increasing school space, specialized and multipurpose learning spaces including libraries and spaces for vocational learning.

“With immigration and economic growth increasing the need for new and upgraded schools, the local construction industry is ready to provide the province with top-notch learning environments for the next generation to learn and thrive in,” said Ron Hambley, president of the Winnipeg Construction Association.

“These projects are an investment in the future of our province and will provide hundreds of local jobs during construction.”