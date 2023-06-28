Menu

Education

UGDSB approves 2023-24 school budget

By Mike Hodges Global News
Posted June 28, 2023 11:39 am
New UGDSB logo. View image in full screen
New UGDSB logo. UGDSB
The Upper Grand District School Board has passed its budget for the 2023-24 school year.

On Tuesday, the board approved more than $455,486,186 for the operating expenditures budget and $38,074,756 for the capital projects budget.

The board said the budget reflects priorities in its multi-year plan, including delivering foundational education and student achievement and championing health and well-being.

The UGDSB said there are additional investments to support math and literacy over and above the committed money provided by the Ministry of Education

The board added it’ll also use the accumulated surplus to address the budget’s shortfall of $6.5 million.

 

Guelph NewsEducationUpper Grand District SchoolBoardUGDSB2023-24 school budgetSchool budget approvalUGDSB budget
