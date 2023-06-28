UGDSB approves 2023-24 school budget

Send this page to someone via email

The Upper Grand District School Board has passed its budget for the 2023-24 school year.

On Tuesday, the board approved more than $455,486,186 for the operating expenditures budget and $38,074,756 for the capital projects budget.

The board said the budget reflects priorities in its multi-year plan, including delivering foundational education and student achievement and championing health and well-being.

The UGDSB said there are additional investments to support math and literacy over and above the committed money provided by the Ministry of Education

The board added it’ll also use the accumulated surplus to address the budget’s shortfall of $6.5 million.