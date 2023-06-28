Menu

Canada

Michelle Obama to hold speaking engagement in Halifax this October

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted June 28, 2023 12:34 pm
Click to play video: 'Obama unveils official portrait at White House, thanks artist for taking on a “difficult subject”'
Obama unveils official portrait at White House, thanks artist for taking on a “difficult subject”
Former president Barack Obama thanked Robert McCurdy, the artist who painted his official White House portrait, for taking on a "difficult subject” as the painting was unveiled alongside the official portrait of Michelle Obama at the White House on Wednesday. – Sep 7, 2022
Former U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama will be speaking in Halifax this fall, as part of the Nova Scotia Co-operative Council’s 75th anniversary celebrations.

The event will be held on Oct. 18 at the Scotiabank Centre.

The council, which is a non-profit organization, supports the work of co-ops and credit unions. At least 3,000 tickets will be provided free of charge to students underrepresented groups and young women.

In 2019, the council brought former President Barack Obama to Halifax for a speaking engagement to mark the council’s 70th anniversary.

Tickets for this year’s event will be available the week of Aug. 10.

Click to play video: 'Barack Obama speaks in Halifax'
Barack Obama speaks in Halifax
