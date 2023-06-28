Michelle Obama to hold speaking engagement in Halifax this October

Send this page to someone via email

Former U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama will be speaking in Halifax this fall, as part of the Nova Scotia Co-operative Council’s 75th anniversary celebrations.

The event will be held on Oct. 18 at the Scotiabank Centre.

The council, which is a non-profit organization, supports the work of co-ops and credit unions. At least 3,000 tickets will be provided free of charge to students underrepresented groups and young women.

In 2019, the council brought former President Barack Obama to Halifax for a speaking engagement to mark the council’s 70th anniversary.

Tickets for this year’s event will be available the week of Aug. 10.