Sports

Flames deal Toffoli to young Devils team in draft eve deal

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted June 27, 2023 8:33 pm
The up-and-coming New Jersey Devils have acquired veteran forward Tyler Toffoli from the Calgary Flames for forward Yegor Sharangovich and a draft pick they recently acquired in a deal with Columbus.

Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald announced the trade Tuesday evening, a day before the NHL entry draft in Nashville, Tenn.

The Devils will give the Flames the third-round pick they got from the Blue Jackets in the sign-and-trade deal that sent defenceman Damon Severson to Columbus.

Toffoli is entering the final year of a four-year deal he signed with Montreal. He carries a $4.5 million cap hit. Sharangovich was set to become a restricted free agent.

Toffoli is coming off a career year, with 34 goals, 39 assists and 73 points, with points and goals being his best. His 10 power-play goals were a career best. The 31-year-old has 227 goals and 239 assists in 733 regular-season contests with Los Angeles, Vancouver, Montreal and Calgary.

He helped Los Angeles win its second Stanley Cup championship in 2014. He also appeared in a Cup final with Montreal in 2020-21.

Sharangovich was New Jersey’s fifth-round selection in 2018. In three seasons from 2020-21 to 2022-23, he appeared in 205 games scoring 53 goals and 53 assists.

Click to play video: 'Former Flames goalie Mike Vernon heading to the Hockey Hall of Fame'
Former Flames goalie Mike Vernon heading to the Hockey Hall of Fame
NHLNational Hockey LeagueCalgary FlamesNew Jersey DevilsNHL Trade DeadlineNHL Entry DraftNHL tradeTyler ToffoliYegor Sharangovich
© 2023 The Canadian Press

