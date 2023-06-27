Menu

Crime

Lethbridge man charged after missing teen sexually assaulted; attack shared on social media

By Ryan White Global News
Posted June 27, 2023 5:35 pm
Lethbridge Police Headquarters is shown in Lethbridge, Alta., on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Rossiter. View image in full screen
Lethbridge Police Headquarters is shown in Lethbridge, Alta., on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Rossiter.
WARNING: This article contains disturbing content. 

A 19-year-old Lethbridge man is accused of luring a 13-year-old girl, sexually assaulting her while she was unconscious and then sharing video of the attack on social media.

Lethbridge Police Service officials say a missing persons investigation began on the morning of June 22 and the teenage girl was found a short time later in a vehicle with a man in a northside park.

The man was arrested and the girl was taken to the Chinook Regional Hospital.

According to police, investigators determined the girl had been sexually assaulted while unconscious and recordings of the assault were “made available in a message screen for distribution on social media.”

Sean Cedric Bilo faces the following charges in connection with the investigation:

  • Sexual assault;
  • Sexual interference;
  • Make/print/publish child pornography;
  • Distribute child pornography;
  • Possession of child pornography;
  • Invite sexual touching; and
  • Luring a child.

Bilo has been released from custody ahead of his July 5 court appearance.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

