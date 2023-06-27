Menu

Share

Crime

Vernon burn victim succumbs to injuries; suspicious circumstances being investigated

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted June 27, 2023 4:43 pm
Click to play video: 'Serious Crimes Unit investigating after body found on Vernon street'
Serious Crimes Unit investigating after body found on Vernon street
WATCH: The RCMP Serious Crimes Unit is investigating after one person was found dead on a residential street in Vernon Tuesday morning. Police say they are still looking into the cause of the death – Feb 28, 2023
Share

A man who suffered serious burns last Friday while in Vernon’s Justice Park has succumbed to his injuries that same day, Mounties say.

“We want to offer our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of the victim,” Const. Chris Terleski, said.

“Although a full determination surrounding criminality has not yet been made, the circumstances leading up to the person’s death are being considered suspicious in nature at this time. Early indications are that this is an isolated incident and not a random attack and there is no risk to the public that we are aware of.”

Click to play video: 'Serious Crimes Unit investigating after body found on Vernon street'
Serious Crimes Unit investigating after body found on Vernon street

The investigation has been conducted by the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s Serious Crimes Unit since the man was found in the 3000-block of 27th Street.

“Police are calling on the public for their assistance with advancing the investigation and believe there’s a strong possibility that a vehicle travelling through the area may have captured activity related to this investigation,” RCMP said.

“We are asking motorists who were driving in the area of Justice Park between 6 a.m., and 6:40 a.m., on Friday, June 23 , to check for dash cam footage and contact police if you have it.”

Anyone with information can contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171 and quote file 2023-10559.

The victim’s identity is not being released.

