Brake failure led to semi crash in Salmon Arm, B.C.

A crash on the Trans-Canada Highway that saw a semi-truck mow through two light standards and a number of roadside planter boxes was not a case of driver error.

Salmon Arm RCMP said a June 14 Commercial Vehicle Safety Enforcement inspection has determined that a crash, which happened between 4th and 6th avenues on the Trans-Canada Highway in Salmon Arm, was due to mechanical issues with the vehicle’s braking system.

“The driver would not have known about” these issues, RCMP said in a press release on Tuesday.

“As a result the company involved and CVSE will be following up with the mechanical shop.”

On June 14, the Salmon Arm RCMP and Salmon Arm Fire Department were called to attend a single-vehicle between 4th and 6th on the Trans-Canada.

“A Commercial B Train truck experienced braking issues while traveling west on the Trans Canada Highway,” RCMP said in a press release.

“The driver of the truck avoided rear-ending a number of vehicles that were stopped in traffic.”

That’s when the light standards and planter boxes were hit, in turn resulting in two unoccupied parked vehicles being hit by an unmoored pole.