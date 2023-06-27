Boa constrictor found in shrub at Calgary Canadian Tire garden centre

Send this page to someone via email

A pet snake is being fostered after making an unexpected appearance at a Canadian Tire store in southwest Calgary.

Management of the Westhills location in Richmond Square confirmed to Global News that the snake was spotted in a shrub in the store’s garden centre on Monday during regular business hours.

Jen Bishop, a known fan of snakes who works at the store, was notified and a makeshift nest was made for what was determined to be a female boa constrictor.

A store manager says the snake was determined to be in “great health, very docile” and appeared to have been recently fed.

It’s not known how the snake made its way into the store.

Bishop says she called Got Reptiles, located off Glenmore Trail, about the discovery. A customer at the reptile shop overheard the phone conversation and said they knew someone who could foster it until the owner was located.

The snake was collected and, as of Tuesday afternoon, remained with the foster.

“All I care is that I was able to save it and get it into proper care,” said Bishop.

The rightful owner of the female boa constrictor is encouraged to contact Global News who will help arrange the reunion.