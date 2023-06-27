Almost 100 active fires burning in B.C. with some human-caused and suspicious

Send this page to someone via email

Almost 100 wildfires are burning in B.C. as of Tuesday afternoon and officials are warning about human-caused, preventable fires.

Most of the fires were caused by lightning, but 17 were caused by people and the cause of seven remain unknown, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

A fast-moving wildfire near Horseshoe Bay grew quickly to three hectares Monday afternoon.

The fire is now considered held and is estimated to be around one hectare but it caused some concern Monday and closed Highway 99 in both directions.

The fire is smouldering and firefighters will continue to tackle hot spots and remove danger trees.

Highway 99 northbound remains closed to traffic while southbound was opened Monday evening.

The fire is suspected to be human-caused.

Meanwhile, on Vancouver Island, the BC Wildfire Service says two recent fires near Port Alberni are suspicious in nature.

Both fires were discovered burning on the outskirts of the city but inside the municipal boundary.

Both were described as spot fires and controlled quickly but officials are concerned about the possible cause.

“To date this year on Vancouver Island, BC Wildfire Service has responded to 46 fires, compared to two on the same day last year, so all 46 of these fires are known to be human-caused,” Sam Bellion with the BC Wildfire Service told Global News.

“So we really rely on the public to be our partners in prevention, and we urge folks to follow the guidelines and use their best judgment when considering the use of fire in any capacity.”

Also on Vancouver Island, crews with the BC Wildfire Service are responding to the Glenlion River wildfire, which is north of Glenlion River near Port Hardy.

The fire is about four hectares in size and is a “moderately vigorous surface fire,” according to the service.

It is considered out of control but the cause is currently under investigation.

The service said no structures are immediately threatened, but the fire is highly visible from the District of Port Hardy and surrounding areas.

Most of the fires in the province are in the Prince George Fire Centre.

The Wildfire Service has now revised the Area Restriction Order for the vicinity of the South Peace Complex of fires, which are located 21 kilometres east of Tumbler Ridge and 44 kilometres southwest of Dawson Creek.

This order took effect at noon and will remain in force until Sept. 30 or until it is rescinded.

A person is not allowed in the restricted area without prior written consent under the Wildfire Act unless the person is travelling to and from their home, using the highway or is allowed to be travelling through there in an official capacity or to support wildfire suppression activities.

The West Kiskatinaw River fire continues to burn near Tumbler Ridge. It is still a wildfire of note and is an estimated 25,095 hectares in size.

Residents of Tumbler Ridge remain on evacuation alert.

The Peace River Regional District has also adjusted the evacuation alert areas for this wildfire.

The Donnie Creek wildfire complex remains the biggest in the province’s history at 574,511 hectares.

It is burning approximately 136 kilometres southeast of Fort Nelson and 158 kilometres north of Fort St. John.

This fire is still a wildfire of note and is considered out of control.

On June 19, the Peace River Regional District adjusted its evacuation alert for this fire.

The Tooga Creek wildfire, burning close to the Alberta border, east of Fort Nelson, is an estimated 36,445 hectares.

There is an evacuation alert in place due to this fire.

A huge fire is also burning on the border of B.C. and the Northwest Territory.

It does not have a name but it is located in the Hossitl Creek area.

It is about 107,425 hectares in size in B.C. and an estimated 470,000 hectares overall, including the area burned in the Northwest Territory.

There are 92 wildfires currently burning in B.C.