Cougar reportedly spotted in Mountainview cemetery: Lethbridge police

A cougar was reported to have been seen in the Mountainview Cemetery near the Flame of Hope around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, police said.
Lethbridge police went to the area but were unable to find the cougar.
Police said the spotting is unconfirmed but want to advise people there might be a cougar in the area.
Fish and Wildlife was notified.
If you see a cougar, call the public safety communications centre at 403-328-4444 or in an emergency call 911.
For more information on what to do if you see or encounter a cougar, visit the Alberta website.
