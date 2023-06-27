Cougar reportedly spotted in Mountainview cemetery: Lethbridge police

Send this page to someone via email

A cougar was reported to have been seen in the Mountainview Cemetery near the Flame of Hope around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, police said.

Lethbridge police went to the area but were unable to find the cougar.

Police said the spotting is unconfirmed but want to advise people there might be a cougar in the area.

Fish and Wildlife was notified.

If you see a cougar, call the public safety communications centre at 403-328-4444 or in an emergency call 911.

For more information on what to do if you see or encounter a cougar, visit the Alberta website.