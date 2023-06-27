Menu

Canada

Cougar reportedly spotted in Mountainview cemetery: Lethbridge police

By Destiny Meilleur Global News
Posted June 27, 2023 12:16 pm
This photo provided by the U.S. National Park Service shows a cougar known as P-81. A woman is recovering after being attacked by a cougar while mountain biking on a trail in Roberts Creek, British Columbia. View image in full screen
This photo provided by the U.S. National Park Service shows a cougar known as P-81. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-National Park Service
A cougar was reported to have been seen in the Mountainview Cemetery near the Flame of Hope around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, police said.

Lethbridge police went to the area but were unable to find the cougar.

Police said the spotting is unconfirmed but want to advise people there might be a cougar in the area.

Cougar euthanized in Lethbridge

Fish and Wildlife was notified.

If you see a cougar, call the public safety communications centre at 403-328-4444 or in an emergency call 911.

For more information on what to do if you see or encounter a cougar, visit the Alberta website.

