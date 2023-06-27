Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough man arrested after BB gun found: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 27, 2023 1:51 pm
Peterborough police arrested a man on weapons charges on June 26, 2023. View image in full screen
Peterborough police arrested a man on weapons charges on June 26, 2023. Peterborough Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Peterborough, Ont., man faces weapons charges following an incident involving a BB gun on Monday night.

Around 9:30 p.m. officers were called to the area of Rink Street and George Street North following reports of a man waving a gun.

Officers located the suspect and took him into custody along with a female who was later released unconditionally.

Police deployed K9 Gryphon to search the area for a weapon, but none was later at the scene.

Officers were later directed to a nearby parking lot, where a BB gun was located.

Trending Now

A 30-year-old Peterborough man was charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and breach of probation.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court on July 25.

Advertisement
More on Crime
Peterborough Police ServicePeterborough crimeFirearmWeaponsBB GunPeterborough weaponPeterborough weapons arrest
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content