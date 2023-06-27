Peterborough man arrested after BB gun found: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough, Ont., man faces weapons charges following an incident involving a BB gun on Monday night.

Around 9:30 p.m. officers were called to the area of Rink Street and George Street North following reports of a man waving a gun.

Officers located the suspect and took him into custody along with a female who was later released unconditionally.

Police deployed K9 Gryphon to search the area for a weapon, but none was later at the scene.

Officers were later directed to a nearby parking lot, where a BB gun was located.

A 30-year-old Peterborough man was charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and breach of probation.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court on July 25.