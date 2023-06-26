Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man involved in ‘disturbing’ Kelowna, B.C. stabbing remains in custody

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted June 26, 2023 6:21 pm
Shoppers were evacuated after an unknown smell in the food court. View image in full screen
Shoppers were evacuated after an unknown smell in the food court. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The man accused of the “disturbing” stabbing of a woman outside a Kelowna, B.C., mall earlier this month has been charged and remains in police custody.

Luc Joseph Jacques Borduas, born in 1964, has been charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes, after stabbing a woman police said he knew at the Orchard Park Mall bus loop on June 14.

He will return to court on this matter July 17.

Click to play video: 'Kelowna mall shootout suspect identified'
Kelowna mall shootout suspect identified

“This was a disturbing and violent attack on an individual going about her daily activity,” Const. Mike Della-Paolera, media relations officer with the Kelowna RCMP, said in the immediate aftermath of the attack.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“The swift actions of the two witnesses and the first aid provided by the attending police officers, were influencing factors in the outcome of this incident”

The victim suffered several injuries but police said she was expected to make a full recovery.

More on Crime
AssaultKelowna RCMPOrchard Park MallViolent AssaultBus loop stabbingdisturbing kelowna attackLuc BorduasOrchard Park Mall bus loopstabbing at Kelowna mall bus loop
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content