Man involved in ‘disturbing’ Kelowna, B.C. stabbing remains in custody

The man accused of the “disturbing” stabbing of a woman outside a Kelowna, B.C., mall earlier this month has been charged and remains in police custody.

Luc Joseph Jacques Borduas, born in 1964, has been charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes, after stabbing a woman police said he knew at the Orchard Park Mall bus loop on June 14.

He will return to court on this matter July 17.

“This was a disturbing and violent attack on an individual going about her daily activity,” Const. Mike Della-Paolera, media relations officer with the Kelowna RCMP, said in the immediate aftermath of the attack.

“The swift actions of the two witnesses and the first aid provided by the attending police officers, were influencing factors in the outcome of this incident”

The victim suffered several injuries but police said she was expected to make a full recovery.