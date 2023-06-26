Menu

Traffic

Woman taken to trauma centre after being struck by bus in Brampton

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted June 26, 2023 4:15 pm
Police say a woman is dead and eight other people are hurt after a collision involving multiple vehicles in Mississauga, Ont. A Peel Regional Police car is seen in Brampton, Ont., Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. View image in full screen
A woman has been taken to hospital after being struck by a bus in Brampton, police say.

Peel Regional Police said the incident occurred just after 1 p.m. on Monday in the Queen Street and West Drive area.

Police said a woman in her 20s was struck by a bus and was taken to a trauma centre in Toronto.

Paramedics told Global News the woman suffered serious injuries.

Officers said westbound traffic on Queen Street was being diverted and asked motorists to use alternate routes.

