Woman taken to trauma centre after being struck by bus in Brampton

A woman has been taken to hospital after being struck by a bus in Brampton, police say.
Peel Regional Police said the incident occurred just after 1 p.m. on Monday in the Queen Street and West Drive area.
Police said a woman in her 20s was struck by a bus and was taken to a trauma centre in Toronto.
Paramedics told Global News the woman suffered serious injuries.
Officers said westbound traffic on Queen Street was being diverted and asked motorists to use alternate routes.
