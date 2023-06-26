SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Fire

Two new ‘suspicious’ fires burning on outskirts of Port Alberni

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 26, 2023 3:42 pm
Crews responding to fires near Port Alberni
WATCH: The B.C Wildfire Service is responding to two new fires burning on the outskirts of Port Alberni. The Roger Creek fires are small, described as 'spot-sized' and believed to believed to be human caused.
The B.C. Wildfire Service is responding to two new fires burning on the outskirts of Port Alberni on Vancouver Island.

The Roger Creek fires are small and described as spot-sized by the Wildfire Service and are burning just outside of the Port Alberni municipal boundary.

The fires are believed to be human-caused and are being called suspicious according to the Wildfire Service.

The organization said the fires are now being held and at this point, there is no risk to any structures.

So far this season, crews have responded to 46 wildfires on Vancouver Island, when last year at this time, there had been two.

Highway 4 partially reopens after wildfire closure

Meanwhile, the Cameron Bluffs wildfire continues to burn in the region.

The major artery route, Highway 4, for Port Alberni, Ucluelet and Tofino on Vancouver Island remains open to single-lane alternating traffic.

On Friday, Highway 4 was reopened, much ahead of the given government timeline of June 24 or 25, but was closed only a few hours late due to high winds.

The wildfire is now under control and contained to 229 hectares, but the blaze caused created significant slope instability above the narrow, winding highway along with numerous dangerous trees and damage.

— with files from Darrian Matassa-Fung

WildfiresBC WildfireBC Wildfire ServicePort AlberniVancouver Island wildfirePort Alberni firesVancouver Island firesVancouver Island new fires
