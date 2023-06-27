Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Prescription tunes: Can music help improve the effects of drugs?

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted June 27, 2023 12:30 pm
listening-to-music View image in full screen
Alberta clinical pharmacologist testing whether listening to certain kinds of music helps the body metabolize medicine. Ian Waldie/Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An Alberta clinical pharmacology professor is studying whether listening to music improves how our bodies metabolize medicine.

Music can affect concentrations of hormones, Tony Kiang says, and that many of those hormones are metabolized by the same pathways prescribed drugs are.

“It wasn’t difficult to make that connection and hypothesize that music should also have effects on how drugs get metabolized and cleared by the body,” he explained.

There’s also a personal connection: Kiang is surrounded by a family of musicians.

He applied for and was granted at least two years of federal funding from the New Frontiers in Research Fund-Exploration by the Tri-Council Agency. They were looking for projects that think outside the box and combine different disciplines.

Kiang will have healthy volunteers listen to already composed classical music — and original music — that has specific elements he believes will affect metabolism differently.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re going to test, systematically, specific elements of music,” Kiang said.

“These elements include tempo, rhythm, harmony, auditory frequency and genres such as classical versus contemporary. We’re going to hire student composers to come up with music pieces tailored to the specific elements.”

There will also be a control group that doesn’t listen to any music.

Then, the volunteers will have minimally invasive blood tests to track any metabolic response.

“We’re going to measure endogenous markers — these are natural substances that already exist in the body that we know represent the major metabolism pathways,” Kiang explained.

Click to play video: 'Montreal Cancer centre plays music in hospital hallways to reduce stress in patients'
Montreal Cancer centre plays music in hospital hallways to reduce stress in patients

If they can confirm the link between music and medicine processing, there would be wide-ranging applications, Kiang said.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think this will be a very good proof-of-concept study. And if we can identify a positive link, there’s unlimited potential in areas that we can expand into,” he said.

“If we know how music affects which specific metabolism pathway. We can tailor that information to that patient and also to that medication.”

Click to play video: 'Music therapy program at Foothills Hospital expanded'
Music therapy program at Foothills Hospital expanded

Kiang believes the science will show patients will react to the music differently and that different medications might require different types of music.

Trending Now

“Surgical patients may respond favorably to classical music versus contemporary music overall. But certain types of surgery and the medications used in that type of surgery may respond better to Debussy as the composer versus Bach, or vice versa.

“If we can find out how music affects drug action, I think this is going to change the paradigm of how medications are prescribed.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re not talking about stopping prescribing altogether, rather adding music to enhance the good affects of medications and to suppress the bad affects of drugs.”

Kiang sees this type of research improving patient care, outcomes, quality of life and reduced health-care system costs.

“What I imagine is in the future you may go to your pharmacy for a cold and flu consultation and the pharmacist may recommend Beethoven Symphony No. 5 in conjunction with your medication or your family doctor may recommend Mozart Concerto to be added to your anti-diabetic medication.”

Click to play video: 'Music and medicine mix at Surrey Memorial Neonatal Intensive Care Unit'
Music and medicine mix at Surrey Memorial Neonatal Intensive Care Unit
MusicUniversity of AlbertaHormonesMetabolismenzymesClinical pharmacologyendogenous markersoptimize drug therapytony kiang
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content