Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Environment

Saskatchewan announces free fishing weekend in July

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted June 26, 2023 4:14 pm
Mom Kids Family fishing lake View image in full screen
The province announces the annual free fishing weekend in Saskatchewan in July at any provincial waters except for national parks. Getty Images
Get ready to cast your lines for a weekend of free fishing in Saskatchewan coming up in July.

The Saskatchewan government announced the annual weekend event for July 8-9, 2023, for season pro or a novice angler.

According to a release, Saskatchewan’s annual summer Free Fishing Weekend is a great excuse to explore the wilderness and waters of Saskatchewan to provide residents and visitors the opportunity to fish on all Saskatchewan’s public waters open to sport fishing without a licence.

“Free Fishing Weekend is a great way to take advantage of our lakes and rivers, all while testing your luck at one of Saskatchewan’s favourite summer pastimes,” stated Environment Minister Dana Skoropad said. “We hope that you’ll join in the fun of Free Fishing Weekend.”

The release read that angling limits and all other sport fishing laws are in effect and if anglers wish to take fish out of Saskatchewan, they must purchase a licence.

However, free Fishing Weekend is not applicable to national parks in the province.

Trending Now

For more information about fishing in Saskatchewan and where to obtain fishing licences, check the Saskatchewan government website.

Free fishing weekend back for Family Day long weekend
Saskatchewan NewsSaskatchewan GovernmentSaskatchewan EnvironmentFishing licenceFree FishingSaskatchewan FishingFishing Weekend
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

