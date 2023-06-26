Saskatchewan announces free fishing weekend in July

Send this page to someone via email

Get ready to cast your lines for a weekend of free fishing in Saskatchewan coming up in July.

The Saskatchewan government announced the annual weekend event for July 8-9, 2023, for season pro or a novice angler.

According to a release, Saskatchewan’s annual summer Free Fishing Weekend is a great excuse to explore the wilderness and waters of Saskatchewan to provide residents and visitors the opportunity to fish on all Saskatchewan’s public waters open to sport fishing without a licence.

“Free Fishing Weekend is a great way to take advantage of our lakes and rivers, all while testing your luck at one of Saskatchewan’s favourite summer pastimes,” stated Environment Minister Dana Skoropad said. “We hope that you’ll join in the fun of Free Fishing Weekend.”

The release read that angling limits and all other sport fishing laws are in effect and if anglers wish to take fish out of Saskatchewan, they must purchase a licence.

Story continues below advertisement

However, free Fishing Weekend is not applicable to national parks in the province.

For more information about fishing in Saskatchewan and where to obtain fishing licences, check the Saskatchewan government website.