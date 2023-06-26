Shelter in place ordered after shots fired at a local business in Cadotte Lake: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Residents of Cadotte Lake in northern Alberta were told to shelter in place after reports of shots being fired, said Peace Regional RCMP.

Monday morning at around 10:20 a.m. RCMP received reports of shots being fired at a local business, prompting RCMP to ask people in the area to remain in their homes or businesses.

RCMP have little information available at this time. They believe the suspect or suspects are in a stolen 2001 white Ford F150 with the license plate CLK 7961.

RCMP said anyone who sees the vehicle should call 9-1-1 and not approach the vehicle or suspects.

Anyone with any information should call RCMP at 780-624-6611 or the local police. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers.