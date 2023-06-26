Menu

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Crime

Shelter in place ordered after shots fired at a local business in Cadotte Lake: RCMP

By Destiny Meilleur Global News
Posted June 26, 2023 1:12 pm
A Surrey RCMP officer drives a police vehicle in Surrey, B.C., Friday, April 28, 2023. An ethics report has found that a Surrey councillor who had family working for the RCMP breached ethics rules when he voted to halt the transition to a city police force. View image in full screen
A Surrey RCMP officer drives a police vehicle in Surrey, B.C., Friday, April 28, 2023. An ethics report has found that a Surrey councillor who had family working for the RCMP breached ethics rules when he voted to halt the transition to a city police force. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Residents of Cadotte Lake in northern Alberta were told to shelter in place after reports of shots being fired, said Peace Regional RCMP.

Monday morning at around 10:20 a.m. RCMP received reports of shots being fired at a local business, prompting RCMP to ask people in the area to remain in their homes or businesses.

RCMP have little information available at this time. They believe the suspect or suspects are in a stolen 2001 white Ford F150 with the license plate CLK 7961.

Trending Now

RCMP said anyone who sees the vehicle should call 9-1-1 and not approach the vehicle or suspects.

Anyone with any information should call RCMP at 780-624-6611 or the local police. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers.

