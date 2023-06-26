Peterborough man charged with exposing himself to girls at grocery store

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man was arrested following reports he exposed himself to girls at a grocery store on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 1:15 p.m., officers were called to a grocery store (Real Canadian Superstore) at the Lansdowne Place mall after three girls — ages 11 and 12 — reported that a man had exposed himself and was following them. The girls also reported the incident to store management.

Police and security officers searched the area but could not locate the suspect.

A short time later an officer on patrol located the suspect in the area of Stewart and Sherbrooke streets.

The 35-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with one count of indecent exposure to a person under the age of 16.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on July 10.