Crime

Peterborough man charged with exposing himself to girls at grocery store

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 26, 2023 11:53 am
Peterborough police say three girls reported a man exposed themselves to them while inside a grocery store at Lansdowne Place mall on June 24, 2023. View image in full screen
Peterborough police say three girls reported a man exposed themselves to them while inside a grocery store at Lansdowne Place mall on June 24, 2023. Google Streetview
A Peterborough man was arrested following reports he exposed himself to girls at a grocery store on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 1:15 p.m., officers were called to a grocery store (Real Canadian Superstore) at the Lansdowne Place mall after three girls — ages 11 and 12 — reported that a man had exposed himself and was following them. The girls also reported the incident to store management.

Police and security officers searched the area but could not locate the suspect.

A short time later an officer on patrol located the suspect in the area of Stewart and Sherbrooke streets.

The 35-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with one count of indecent exposure to a person under the age of 16.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on July 10.

