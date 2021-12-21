Menu

Crime

Security guard attacked on trail behind Lansdowne Place mall in Peterborough: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 21, 2021 3:46 pm
Click to play video: 'Security guard injured on trail behind Lansdowne Place mall in Peterborough' Security guard injured on trail behind Lansdowne Place mall in Peterborough
Police say a mall security guard was taken to hospital following a reported stabbing behind Lansdowne Place mall on Tuesday afternoon. The man was not cut but was injured in a fall.

A mall security was taken to hospital following a reported stabbing behind Lansdowne Place mall in Peterborough on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m. emergency crews responded to a reported stabbing along the Crawford Rail Trail, running parallel to the rear of the mall.

The Peterborough Police Service say an unwanted person on the mall property “lunged” at a guard with a knife.

“The knife struck the guard’s coat but they were not cut,” police said in a statement at 4 p.m.

Police say during the altercation the guard fell to the ground and was taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre with minor injuries.

Officers canvassed the area with the assistance of a drone, but the suspect was not located.

Trending Stories

The suspect was described to police as a man with a scruffy beard who was wearing a black jacket and carrying a white bag. He was last seen walking toward Hawley Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca

