Security guard attacked on trail behind Lansdowne Place mall in Peterborough: police

A mall security was taken to hospital following a reported stabbing behind Lansdowne Place mall in Peterborough on Tuesday afternoon.
Around 2 p.m. emergency crews responded to a reported stabbing along the Crawford Rail Trail, running parallel to the rear of the mall.
The Peterborough Police Service say an unwanted person on the mall property “lunged” at a guard with a knife.
“The knife struck the guard’s coat but they were not cut,” police said in a statement at 4 p.m.
Police say during the altercation the guard fell to the ground and was taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre with minor injuries.
Officers canvassed the area with the assistance of a drone, but the suspect was not located.
The suspect was described to police as a man with a scruffy beard who was wearing a black jacket and carrying a white bag. He was last seen walking toward Hawley Street.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca
