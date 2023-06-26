Menu

Sports

Reigning world champion Deguchi wins gold at Grand Slam Judo Tournament

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 26, 2023 11:35 am
Gold medalist Christa Deguchi of Canada poses during the medal ceremony for women's -57kg competition at the World Judo Championships in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, May 9, 2023. Deguchi clamied the women's under-57 kilogram gold medal at the Ulaanbaatar Grand Slam judo tournament Friday with a win over fellow Canadian Jessica Klimkait. View image in full screen
Gold medalist Christa Deguchi of Canada poses during the medal ceremony for women's -57kg competition at the World Judo Championships in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, May 9, 2023. Deguchi clamied the women's under-57 kilogram gold medal at the Ulaanbaatar Grand Slam judo tournament Friday with a win over fellow Canadian Jessica Klimkait. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Hussein Sayed
Christa Deguchi clamied the women’s under-57 kilogram gold medal at the Ulaanbaatar Grand Slam judo tournament Friday with a win over fellow Canadian Jessica Klimkait.

Deguchi, the reigning world champion from Lethbridge, Alta., clinched the gold medal by biding her time and forcing Klimkait to make errors.

Klimkait, received two penalties in the first 75 seconds of the bout. She later received a third, giving Deguchi the win.

Deguchi won her first Grand Slam gold medal since November 2022 in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The Canadians last fought in the big final of the Tel Aviv Grand Slam in February, with Klimkait, from Whitby, Ont., emerging as the victor.

“Jessica and Christa were solid all day,” Canada coach Antoine Valois-Fortier said. “Once they’re in the final, I play a smaller role.

“Today’s final was very tactical. It came down to penalties, and Christa came out ahead.”

Deguchi began her day with a first-round bye. She then defeated Eunsong Park of South Korea and Altantsetseg Batsukh of the United Arab Emirates before besting bronze-medallist Kseniia Galitskaia in the semifinals.

Klimkait posted wins over Anastasija Sokirjanska of Latvia, Nekoda Smythe-Davis of Britain and Mimi Huh of South Korea, who also won a bronze medal.

Also Friday, Kelly Deguchi of Lethbridge, Alta., lost her only fight of the day to Gal-Od Tserentogtokh of Mongolia in the women’s under-52 kg category.

On Saturday, Montreal’s Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard (women’s under-63 kg) and Francois Gauthier-Drapeau of Alma, Que., (men’s under-81 kg) will compete.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

