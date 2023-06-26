Guelph man arrested following report of indecent act Sunday

See more sharing options

Guelph police have arrested one man after they said he was touching himself inappropriately while following a woman.

Just before 7 a.m. on Sunday, police said a woman in her 50s was walking her dog near Woolwich Street and Marilyn Drive.

Police said the woman saw a man walking behind her while hiding his face and she tried to cross the street to avoid him, but he continued in the same direction.

When she looked back a second time, the man was still hiding his face while allegedly touching himself over his pants.

Authorities said the man ran away after the woman yelled at him but he was found by police a short time later.

A 32-year-old faces multiple charges including committing an indecent act.

Investigators learned he was on bail for outstanding charges including three counts of committing an indecent act.

He has been scheduled to appear in a courtroom in Guelph on July 28.