Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Cruiser rammed before suspect flees into oncoming traffic during police chase in Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 26, 2023 11:59 am
Waterloo regional police released an image of the suspect vehicle on Monday morning. View image in full screen
Waterloo regional police released an image of the suspect vehicle on Monday morning. Waterloo regional police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A stolen truck slammed into a police cruiser and oncoming traffic as it made its getaway on Sunday morning, according to Waterloo regional police.

Police initially received a call at around 10:40 a.m. about a theft occurring at a business near Gateway Park Drive and Tu-Lane Street.

When the officers reached the scene, police say a suspect was attempting to flee in a white GMC Denali 3500.

The officers attempted to block the vehicle with cruisers but the truck rammed into one of the police cruisers to create space for a getaway.

Police say the truck then fled the scene toward Sportsworld Drive before turning onto Maple Grove Road. The officers gave chase down Maple Grove Road, past police headquarters, until the suspect vehicle ran a red light at Saltsman Drive while driving into oncoming traffic.

Story continues below advertisement

“The pursuit was discontinued at this time due to the dangerous driving exhibited by the suspect vehicle and the risk posed to public safety,” a release from police said.

Police then discovered that the truck had been reported stolen in Peel Region on June 10.

They are describing the suspect as around 30 years old and six feet one inch tall with a medium build.

The suspect vehicle was described as a 2023 GMC Denali 3500, crew cab, with dual rear wheels and a stinger attached under the rear bumper. There is damage on the passenger side doors.

Trending Now

Police are warning residents not to approach the truck if seen, but rather to call police at 519-570-9777.

Story continues below advertisement

 

More on Crime
Kitchener newsWaterloo newsWaterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo crimeKitchener CrimeWaterloo police chaseKitchener police chaseSportsworld Drive KitchenerMaple Grove Road KitchenerTu-Lane Street Kitchener
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content