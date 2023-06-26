Cruiser rammed before suspect flees into oncoming traffic during police chase in Kitchener

Send this page to someone via email

A stolen truck slammed into a police cruiser and oncoming traffic as it made its getaway on Sunday morning, according to Waterloo regional police.

Police initially received a call at around 10:40 a.m. about a theft occurring at a business near Gateway Park Drive and Tu-Lane Street.

When the officers reached the scene, police say a suspect was attempting to flee in a white GMC Denali 3500.

The officers attempted to block the vehicle with cruisers but the truck rammed into one of the police cruisers to create space for a getaway.

Police say the truck then fled the scene toward Sportsworld Drive before turning onto Maple Grove Road. The officers gave chase down Maple Grove Road, past police headquarters, until the suspect vehicle ran a red light at Saltsman Drive while driving into oncoming traffic.

“The pursuit was discontinued at this time due to the dangerous driving exhibited by the suspect vehicle and the risk posed to public safety,” a release from police said.

Police then discovered that the truck had been reported stolen in Peel Region on June 10.

They are describing the suspect as around 30 years old and six feet one inch tall with a medium build.

The suspect vehicle was described as a 2023 GMC Denali 3500, crew cab, with dual rear wheels and a stinger attached under the rear bumper. There is damage on the passenger side doors.

Police are warning residents not to approach the truck if seen, but rather to call police at 519-570-9777.

Looking to identify and speak with this individual in connection to a theft incident in Kitchener. If the subject vehicle is observed, please do not approach and contact police. Call police or @Waterloocrime with info. Occ: 23-181509 (958) More: https://t.co/j8D5zp4tVl. pic.twitter.com/le3F9HBNUm — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) June 26, 2023