4 women compete to win the Canadian Knightfall Championship in Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

Fighters are embracing diversity and inclusivity as four women compete to win the Canadian Knightfall Championship in Calgary.

Armoured combat sport is a new sport where competitors suit up in armour and fight using swords, axes, maces and polearms in an enclosed arena like knights in the Middle Ages. It is played around the world, with competitions in the United States and Europe.

Around 80 people from all over the world signed up to participate in the championship in Canada this year, according to Armored Combat Entertainment.

“I first heard about this sport on YouTube. My friend was a fighter here and they introduced me to the sport three years ago and I went to he gym to get introduced to the rest of the fighters,” said Des Levesconte, a Knightfall Championship competitor.

“I really loved it. It’s a really cool sport, but I was very nervous because it looked like a guy thing. But the fighters said there are women fighters that do this all over the globe.”

Story continues below advertisement

Levesconte said the inclusive community and her love for the sport inspired her to continue fighting.

“The sheer thrill factor is what keeps me going,” she told Global News. “This sport is unlike the rest … It’s so cool because we get to see a lot of people who are into medieval-like fair culture. I love that we’re bringing forth the concept of fighting with armour.”

Levesconte said she is hoping to gain more experience in the sport throughout the championship.

“I’m hoping to get more experience fighting, working on my techniques and creating a bigger women’s team. That’s ultimately my main goal,” she said.

Julie Lindquist, another Knightfall Championship competitor, told Global News most people assume the sport is inaccessible to women. However, the sport is gaining popularity among women in recent years.

“I’ve been in this for almost a year … A friend of mine got me into the sport,” she said. “It’s different. It’s thrilling and a little scary at first. I just enjoy it. I just enjoy the idea of winning, fighting, the community, everything.”

Lindquist said she wants to show off her skill set at the gym, as well as showing people women can compete in the sport.

“I would love to see more women come out here and enjoy and try this out and join the tournaments,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

Richard Manns, president of Armored Combat Entertainment, said it is important to get women involved in the sport.

“I think equality and showing that they can do it is really important. As you can see at our fights, they can do it,” Manns said.

“It definitely is much more aggressive … But as long as you find a local team, you will find your niche. You’ll find the thing that fits for you and we’ll find a place for you at this tournament.”