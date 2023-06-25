Women allegedly set fire to door of Toronto apartment with people inside

Send this page to someone via email

Two women are wanted by Toronto police after allegedly setting fire to an apartment door.

Police said that on June 18, before 3 a.m., two women went to an apartment in a building near Warden Avenue and St. Clair Avenue East. They were seen going through the lobby to an elevator, with one reportedly carrying a gas can.

Police said the two got out of the elevator. They then allegedly set fire to the door of an apartment and fled the building in a black Lincoln MKC.

Two people were in the apartment at the time, though neither were injured.

Police are now looking for a 23- and 34-year-old woman. The licence plate for the vehicle they fled the scene in was CYEW284, investigators said.

The pair are wanted for arson, arson endangering life, possession of incendiary material for arson, mischief over $5,000, mischief endangering life, weapons dangerous and disguise with intent.

