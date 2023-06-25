2 dead, 1 detained in serious crash in South Surrey

Send this page to someone via email

Police have provided an update on a serious crash that took place early Sunday morning.

Surrey RCMP reported late Sunday afternoon, two people have died from injuries sustained in the crash and one remains in critical condition.

Around 2:45 a.m., Surrey Mounties were called to a crash on Highway 15 just north of the Canada-U.S. border.

View image in full screen Surrey RCMP, Surrey firefighters and BCEHS responded to the early morning crash. Global News

According to police, a Volkswagen car crashed into a Hyundai sedan at a high rate of speed, causing “extensive damage.”

Alcohol and speed are being considered as factors in the crash. The lone driver of the Volkswagen was taken into custody.

There were four occupants in the Hyundai, two of which have died, one is in critical condition and the fourth sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The Surrey RCMP Criminal Collision Investigation Team is leading the file, with assistance from the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS).

Pictures from the scene show the Volkswagen in the ditch, with water nearly up to its windows.

An Uber sticker was seen on the window of the Hyundai, but it is unclear at this time if the vehicle was being used for transporting passengers.