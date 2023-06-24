Menu

Traffic

1 dead after Friday evening collision in southeast Calgary

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted June 24, 2023 2:57 pm
Calgary Police Service is investigating a fatal collision that killed one person on Friday evening. Calgary Police Service's headquarters building in Calgary, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. View image in full screen
Calgary Police Service is investigating a fatal collision that killed one person on Friday evening. Calgary Police Service's headquarters building in Calgary, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. JMC
Calgary Police Service is investigating a fatal collision that killed one person on Friday evening.

According to a news release, police responded to reports of a vehicle collision that occurred in the westbound lane of Peigan Trail S.E. near 52nd Street S.E. at around 5:30 p.m.

Police said they believe a woman in her 20s was travelling eastbound on Peigan Trail S.E. in a black Jeep and crossed the centre line into the path of oncoming traffic, where it collided head on with a white semi-truck driven by a man in his 50s.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The man was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

Excessive speed, drugs and alcohol are not considered factors in this collision, police said. Officers are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the collision.

Anyone with dashcam footage is encouraged to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.

PoliceCalgary Police ServiceCalgaryCalgary collisionCalgary fatal collisioncalgary fatal car accidentsemi truck collision calgary
