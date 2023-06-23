Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary police seek suspect in groping during downtown e-scooter rental

By Ryan White Global News
Posted June 23, 2023 5:48 pm
Surveillance images of the suspect in a downtown Calgary sex assault near a CTrain station on June 7. View image in full screen
Surveillance images of the suspect in a downtown Calgary sex assault near a CTrain station on June 7. Supplied/Calgary Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Calgary Police Service has released surveillance images of a man who allegedly groped a woman near a downtown CTrain station earlier this month.

Police officials say the victim was in the process of renting an e-scooter shortly after 11 p.m. on June 7 at the Eighth Street LRT station, located in the 900 block of Seventh Avenue S.W., when she was approached by an unknown man.

According to police, the suspect grabbed the woman from behind and “proceeded to touch her in a sexual manner without consent.”

Investigators have secured surveillance video from CTrain cameras and have released the images of the suspect.

He is described as:

Trending Now
  • Being between 20 and 25 years old;
  • Approximately 178 centimetres (five-feet-10-inches) tall;
  • Having a medium build;
  • Having black hair and brown eyes;
  • Having a short black beard;
  • Wearing dark framed glasses;
  • Wearing a black hoodie with a large white logo resembling the Las Vegas Raiders logo on the back; and
  • Wearing black track paints with vertical white stripes.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.

Advertisement
More on Crime
e-scootersex assault suspectCalgary downtown gropingCalgary downtown sex assaultCalgary sex assault suspectCTrain station assaultCTrain surveillance
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content