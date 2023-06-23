Calgary police seek suspect in groping during downtown e-scooter rental

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Police Service has released surveillance images of a man who allegedly groped a woman near a downtown CTrain station earlier this month.

Police officials say the victim was in the process of renting an e-scooter shortly after 11 p.m. on June 7 at the Eighth Street LRT station, located in the 900 block of Seventh Avenue S.W., when she was approached by an unknown man.

According to police, the suspect grabbed the woman from behind and “proceeded to touch her in a sexual manner without consent.”

Investigators have secured surveillance video from CTrain cameras and have released the images of the suspect.

He is described as:

Being between 20 and 25 years old;

Approximately 178 centimetres (five-feet-10-inches) tall;

Having a medium build;

Having black hair and brown eyes;

Having a short black beard;

Wearing dark framed glasses;

Wearing a black hoodie with a large white logo resembling the Las Vegas Raiders logo on the back; and

Wearing black track paints with vertical white stripes.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.