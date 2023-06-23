B.C. breast milk bank makes urgent appeal for donors as supplies dwindle

Send this page to someone via email

Lisa Naylor knows the value of British Columbia’s milk bank firsthand.

This time last year, Naylor was a new mother in BC Women’s Hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), after her daughter Everley was born at just 27 weeks.

It took 24 hours after the birth before she began to produce breast milk of her own — a critical time period when Everley relied on donations from other women.

“And I am so thankful because she could have gotten an intestinal infection from formula at that gestation, because formula is way too strong,” she said.

Naylor is now a donor to the BC Women’s Provincial Milk Bank herself.

The service is the only one of its kind in the province, and the demand is high enough that the bank has issued an urgent appeal for new donors.

“We’re going through a fair amount of milk because we supply donor milk to the 14 neonatal incentive care units in the province, as well as maternity units, pediatric units and a limited number of outpatients,” program coordinator Frances Jones told Global News Morning BC.

“We’re not literally at absolutely none, but obviously it keeps going out and so we need more coming in to be able to ensure we can keep supplying particularly the NICUs.”

The milk bank goes through about 16,000 ounces a month, but currently only has about 13,000 in stock — enough for just a few weeks.

Last year, the bank supplied approximately 130,000 ounces to feed nearly 4,500 children.

There are about 330 registered donors, a number officials are hoping to double.

Jones said interested candidates can reach out by phone or online, after which they’ll go through screening to see if they’re right for the job.

Naylor said there’s no question that being a donor is a commitment, but it’s one she’s glad she took on.

“It isn’t as hard as it seems. It does feel hard because you’re a new mom and you’re dealing with a new baby, and where do you find time to even shower let alone how am I going to get this done,” she said.

“It’s absolutely attainable and the most rewarding experience any mom can go through, you’re literally saving babies’ lives by donating.”

You can find out more about how to participate in the program at the BC Women’s Provincial Milk Bank website.