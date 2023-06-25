Alan Carter: Takeaway from interviewing the top candidates to be Toronto mayor

Send this page to someone via email

To interview the top seven contenders to be Toronto mayor, Global News travelled to parks, theatres and bars.

We ate in Portuguese bakeries, strolled along Bayview Avenue and marvelled at the Scarborough Bluffs. Ana Bailao, Brad Bradford, Olivia Chow, Anthony Furey, Mitzie Hunter, Josh Matlow and Mark Saunders were asked to pick a location that said something about themselves and their campaigns.

Most chose to stay close to home, the exception being Saunders, who picked Regent Park. Furey chose East York; Bailao, Little Portugal; Bradford, the Danforth; Hunter, the Scarborough Bluffs.

Only one, Chow, had people shouting encouragement and crossing the street to take pictures. After decades of living near Kensington Market, she’s instantly recognizable as she walks down Augusta Street.

That name recognition extends to the rest of the city, which is partly why Chow has led in opinion polls since the beginning of the campaign. She has also been the target of attacks from her opponents, who say she will hike taxes to unaffordable levels.

Story continues below advertisement

“Fearmongering,” she says in response. “That’s not who I am.”

On property taxes, Bailao, Bradford, Furey and Saunders say they would keep them at or below the rate of inflation. Hunter would increase them based on income and Matlow would also increase them, as would Chow, although she won’t say by how much. It would be a moderate increase, she says.

On what Toronto needs, Saunders, the former police chief, says “discipline,” while Chow, a former NDP MP, says she will be a “caring mayor who will listen.”

Bradford, who walks and talks quickly, pledges to be a mayor of action, while Matlow, who talks and talks and talks, says he will tell Torontonians the truth.

Bailao touts her experience in civic government, while Hunter claims to represent change even though she served as a minister in the Wynne government. Furey, who is truly the outsider in the race, wears his lack of electoral and leadership experience like a badge.

Story continues below advertisement

Status quo or change, insider or outsider, firm hand or warm embrace: with so many names on the ballot, Toronto voters have a daunting decision ahead of them.

Election day is Monday, June 26.