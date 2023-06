Send this page to someone via email

Where do Toronto mayoral candidates stand on issues that matter most to voters?

Global News provided a questionnaire to all mayoral candidates who have listed their contact information on the City of Toronto’s website. The candidates below met the requirements of our request.

You can click through each candidate for their responses on election issues including affordability, cost of living, crime, transit, infrastructure and more.

Voters head to the polls Monday, June 26.