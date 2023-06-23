Toronto mayoral election 2023 promise tracker

Olivia Chow

View image in full screen Olivia Chow.

Crime and Safety

Olivia Chow’s public safety plan focuses on expanding community crisis teams city-wide to improve 9-1-1 wait times.

If elected, Chow said she would make the Toronto Community Crisis Service available to everyone in the city. The service is currently only accessible to around 60 per cent of the city.

Chow’s safety plan would see the establishment of an Emergency Transformation team which would “explore additional ways to improve 9-1-1 response time.” The team would also work to streamline the Toronto Community Crisis service and divert non-emergency calls away from 9-1-1.

Chow’s plan would also see the crisis response teams expanded to cover the Toronto’s transit system and the city’s libraries.

According to her platform, if elected, Chow would also advocate to the provincial government for additional crisis beds in the city, and to expand mental health support services in Toronto.

Cost of Living

If elected as mayor, Chow said she would enact her ‘City Homes Plan.”

The plan would see the city act as a developer and build 25,000 rent-controlled homes over eight years. Of those homes, at least 7,500 units would be affordable, with at least 2,500 of them rent-geared-to income units on city-owned land.

Chow has also promised to use CreateTO as a developer and partner with the construction sector to build rental buildings that the city would own, but non-profits would operate.

If elected, Chow said she would leverage the federal government’s national housing strategy, using its programs and increase the City Building Fund by 0.33 per cent.

Chow said she would also see that the city expedites approvals, waives development charges, building permit fees, residential property taxes, parkland dedication fees and additional municipal fees.

She has also promised to create the ‘Secure Affordable Homes Fund’ with $100 million annual spending to stop renovictions by purchasing, repairing and transferring affordable rental apartments to not-for-profit community and Indigenous housing providers as affordable rental homes.

In order to address affordability for renters, Chow said she would double the reach of Toronto’s Rent Bank and triple the reach of the Eviction Prevention in the Community Program for renters facing eviction.

She has also promised to “strengthen investments” into RentSafeTO, and “scale up” the Tenant Support Program to fight eviction and rent increases.

Chow said, if elected, she would also establish the Toronto Renters Action Committee to work on anti-renoviction bylaws, advocate for rent control, review policies and “hold the city accountable.”

Transit and Infrastructure

If elected, Chow said she would reverse the recent service cuts and “significantly improve transit services to make sure it is fast and reliable.”

Chow has also promised to get cell service for everyone on the TTC.

Chow also plans to restore workers in TTC stations to be the “eyes and ears of the system.”

Chow’s platform also outlines plans to expand transit options in the city, which she says would better serve riders in Scarborough. These plans include an off-road bus rapid transit route to replace the RT. She is also planning to complete the loop in Scarborough with the Eglinton East LRT, if elected.