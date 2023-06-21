Toronto election: Mitzie Hunter says the city needs change in Global News interview

Global News is holding one-on-one interviews with the top seven polling candidates vying to become Toronto’s next mayor on June 26. Candidates were asked to choose an interview location to talk about their policies and campaign promises. Links to each of the interviews can be found below as they are published. Here is more from Mitzie Hunter in discussion with Global News Anchor Alan Carter.

“I’m the only one with skin in the game,” says Toronto mayoral candidate Mitzie Hunter as we talk in Bluffers Restaurant near the Scarborough Bluffs.

Hunter, unlike others, had to quit her job in order to run for mayor, because provincial rules say a sitting member of provincial parliament can’t run for municipal office.

“I want to be the mayor,” she tells me. “I feel I’m ready.”

Hunter has chosen this spot for an interview because she’s proud to be from Scarborough and wants everyone to visit the “iconic” bluffs.

Unfortunately, that can be difficult to do on weekends and holidays when the parking lot fills up and police block access to the park at the top of a steep hill. She suggests people come on weekdays or cycle to the bluffs.

Since not everyone can do that, should there be more amenities and parking to allow families to visit?

“We can look into that,” she says, “but we want to keep it as natural as possible.”

View image in full screen Toronto mayoral candidate Mitzie Hunter walks with Global News anchor Alan Carter. Global News

After a decade as an MPP representing Scarborough, Hunter says that what the city needs now is change. When pressed on if a senior cabinet minister from the Kathleen Wynne government can represent change, Hunter pushes back.

“I live change. I am change. I’m from Scarborough.”

Hunter is the only candidate to release a fully costed platform. It includes a six per cent increase in property taxes for households making over $80,000 a year and half that or less for others including seniors.

She would also allow all seniors to ride the Toronto Transit Commission for free. Why not income test for public transit like with property taxes?

“Seniors have done their part to build this city,” she says.

She would fight to keep the Ontario Science Centre where it is, opposing Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s plan to move it to Ontario Place.

Hunter says she’s gone “toe-to-toe” with the premier in the provincial legislature and knows how to negotiate a better deal from Toronto.

“I bring a different set of experiences,” Hunter says. “I bring a combination of what’s needed at the city right now.