Suspect sought after dumpsters lit on fire in Toronto

Police are seeking to identify a woman wanted in connection with an arson investigation in Toronto.
Toronto police said on Friday at around 2:24 a.m., officers received a report of a fire in the Yonge and Church streets area.
Officers said the suspect was walking down a laneway when she allegedly lit two dumpsters on fire before fleeing.
Police said the suspect is between 40 and 50 years old, standing between five-feet-five-inches and five-feet-seven-inches tall.
She has blond hair worn in a ponytail. Police said she was last seen wearing a grey tank top, blue jeans rolled up at the ankle and grey shoes with blue laces.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
