Person found with life-threatening burns; Vernon police seek video footage

A person was found in Vernon, B.C., early Friday morning suffering from burns that police say are life-threatening.

On Friday, June 23 at around 6:30 a.m., a badly burned person was found in the 3000-block of 27th Street, police say.

“The adult victim suffered what are believed to be serious, life-threatening injuries, and has been transported for medical treatment,” RCMP said in a press release.

The investigation is in the very early stages, and RCMP can’t say just yet how the person was injured.

“No determination has been made as to the cause, but early indications are that the person sustained their injuries in Justice Park,” Const. Chris Terleski said.

“The area has been cordoned off and officers from our Serious Crimes Unit and Forensic Identification Services are continuing to collect evidence in support of the investigation.”

Vernon residents should also expect to see officers canvassing local businesses for any video surveillance that could help in determining the circumstances leading to the person’s injuries.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or any suspicious activity leading up to the person being injured, to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171.