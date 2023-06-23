2 teens arrested in connection with fatal downtown stabbing: Winnipeg police

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say they have arrested and charged two teens in connection with a stabbing that happened downtown last weekend.

On Saturday, June 17 at 10:30 p.m., a fight broke out in the Graham Avenue and Fort Street area. Police say it escalated quickly and a teenage boy ended up stabbing a 17-year-old boy multiple times.

Police say a teenage girl also got involved and people nearby provided emergency care to the boy until officers arrived. Police continued to provide emergency care after they arrived and then he was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The boy died of his injuries on Friday and police say the homicide unit took over the investigation.

Police say after leaving a concert downtown, the victim intervened in a confrontation and was stabbed by the suspect (who was not believed to have attended the concert).

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder and he remains in custody.

A 15-year-old girl was also arrested and is facing charges related to assault. She was released.