Crime

2 teens arrested in connection with fatal downtown stabbing: Winnipeg police

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted June 23, 2023 1:07 pm
Winnipeg police say they have arrested and charged two teens in connection with a stabbing that happened downtown last weekend. . View image in full screen
Winnipeg police say they have arrested and charged two teens in connection with a stabbing that happened downtown last weekend. . Elisha Dacey/Global News
Winnipeg police say they have arrested and charged two teens in connection with a stabbing that happened downtown last weekend.

On Saturday, June 17 at 10:30 p.m., a fight broke out in the Graham Avenue and Fort Street area. Police say it escalated quickly and a teenage boy ended up stabbing a 17-year-old boy multiple times.

Police say a teenage girl also got involved and people nearby provided emergency care to the boy until officers arrived. Police continued to provide emergency care after they arrived and then he was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The boy died of his injuries on Friday and police say the homicide unit took over the investigation.

Police say after leaving a concert downtown, the victim intervened in a confrontation and was stabbed by the suspect (who was not believed to have attended the concert).

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder and he remains in custody.

A 15-year-old girl was also arrested and is facing charges related to assault. She was released.

CrimeWinnipeg policeStabbingWinnipeg crimeHomicide InvestigationWPSArrest made
