Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Accused bike bandit sought by Vernon police

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted June 23, 2023 1:58 pm
Vernon RCMP are looking to identify this man. View image in full screen
Vernon RCMP are looking to identify this man. Courtesy: Vernon RCMP
Mounties in Vernon, B.C., are looking for help identifying a man who is accused of stealing a mountain bike from an area store.

The man entered the shop in the 4900-block of 27th Street shortly after 1 p.m. on May 23 and allegedly stole a Supercycle dual suspension mountain bike from the store.

The theft was captured on video from inside the business and police are releasing images of the suspect hoping someone from the public will be able to recognize him.

Click to play video: 'Video surveillance of Vernon bike in attempted theft'
Video surveillance of Vernon bike in attempted theft

The man is said to be in his late 20s or early 30s, with a medium build. He was wearing a black ball cap, black muscle shirt, blue shorts and black shoes at the time of the crime.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone who believes they can identify the person in the photos, or who has information that may assist with the investigation, is asked to contact Const. Dupuis at the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250- 545-7171 and quote file 2023-8773.

