Accused bike bandit sought by Vernon police

Send this page to someone via email

Mounties in Vernon, B.C., are looking for help identifying a man who is accused of stealing a mountain bike from an area store.

The man entered the shop in the 4900-block of 27th Street shortly after 1 p.m. on May 23 and allegedly stole a Supercycle dual suspension mountain bike from the store.

The theft was captured on video from inside the business and police are releasing images of the suspect hoping someone from the public will be able to recognize him.

0:24 Video surveillance of Vernon bike in attempted theft

The man is said to be in his late 20s or early 30s, with a medium build. He was wearing a black ball cap, black muscle shirt, blue shorts and black shoes at the time of the crime.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone who believes they can identify the person in the photos, or who has information that may assist with the investigation, is asked to contact Const. Dupuis at the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250- 545-7171 and quote file 2023-8773.