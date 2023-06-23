Menu

Crime

Guelph police seize $1,500 worth of drugs after motorcyclists caught speeding

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted June 23, 2023 11:32 am
Guelph police
Guelph police say they’ve arrested three people after a pair of motorcycles were seen driving at a high speed on Thursday.

Shortly after 2:30 p.m., police said the motorcycles stopped at the intersection of Woodlawn and Elimra roads.

Investigators learned the pair were prohibited from driving.

Police also say one motorcycle had a fake Ontario licence plate and a woman was riding on the back with a backpack.

Officers searched the backpack and police say they found 89 grams of crystal meth inside with an estimated street value of $1,500.

A 28-year-old Mount Forest man and a 29-year-old man from Palmerston each face multiple charges, including possession for the purpose of trafficking.

A 30-year-old woman from Listowel has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.

