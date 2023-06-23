Calgary Stampede rolls out the welcome wagon for newcomers

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Stampede is rolling out the welcome wagon for two dozen of Calgary’s newest families.

“We’ve been doing this for four years since COVID, and it’s grown since the beginning,” said Brian Johnston from the Calgary Stampede’s community projects committee.

Clad in western wear and bright smiles — a team of volunteers, including mascots, Stampede Royalty and a horse have been pulling up to the homes of newcomers all week.

“The stampede is for everybody and I think the families once you go out to meet them they start to feel like they are part of the city, and it brings the Stampede right to them,” said Johnston

It was a welcome surprise for the Melynk family who fled Ukraine in September.

“Every day we read news about Ukraine and every day we see news they bomb every city,” said Oksana Melnyk,” Calgary Stampede gave good feelings and happiness, ” she said with the help of a translator.

Her nine-year-old daughter Daria said she was sad to leave her six cats behind and is worried about the safety of her grandparents. Despite not knowing any English when she arrived, she is fluent after just nine months in Canada. She wore a huge smile under her brand new white stetson as volunteers hoisted her up on a beautiful white-and-black-painted horse. The spirit of the moment was not lost on this young girl with bright eyes.

“Everyone worked so hard to make us happy, ” said Daria.

The families receiving the welcome wagon and white hat ceremony are from all over the world and they include newcomers from Egypt and Chile this year.

“One of the families we talked to said we always hear about Calgary Stampede but today we feel it,” said Stampede Princess Sarah Lambros.

” We want them to come down and see what the community has to offer” added Alayiah Wolf Child, First Nations Princess.

A true Calgary welcome and a reprieve from the heaviness so many newcomers are feeling, it made the Melnyk’s day a little lighter.