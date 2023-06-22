‘I embrace aging’: Redefining aging at Kelowna’s Okanagan Creative Aging Festival

We all age but, what if we could change the way we think about it with a little bit of creativity?

The Creative Aging Festival offers people who are 55 and older an opportunity to look at aging differently.

“Movement is a part of healthy aging and a part of creative aging. It’s not just hearsay anymore, there’s a lot of proof out there that movement really helps people stay young, stay fit, stay young, happy and healthy and stay connected to one another,” said Claudia Moore, organizer of movement classes that are part of the festival.

The Centre for Disease Control and Prevention says that regular physical activity is one of the most important things you can do for your health. It improves brain health, helps with weight management, reduces the risk of disease, strengthens the bones and muscles and improves one’s ability to do everyday activities.

“People want to be healthy as they age,” said Moore. “It will keep us out of seniors homes, keep us healthier and more independent for longer.”

The festival consists of events like dance classes, tea and coffee socials, art classes and more.

“I embrace aging,” said Lynda Would, who attended an energy fitness class.

“We need to keep moving, we need to keep thinking and I think it’s something we need to celebrate instead of hide.”

The energy fitness class is one of the many chances for attendees to get moving, develop new skills and explore art while meeting new people. The entirety of the festival is held at the Rotary Centre for the Arts (RCA) in Kelowna.

“We are really trying to foster participation in the arts for older adults and those in the community who can really benefit from the social wellness and creativity from participating in the arts,” said the executive director of the RCA, Colleen Fitzpatrick.

The festival isn’t over, it started Thursday, June 21 and goes through to Friday, June 23, when there’s a full day of events planned.

All events are free, however it’s recommended visitors RSVP to secure their spot in the class. For more information visit www.rotarycentreforthearts.com