Okanagan Mountie charged in connection with 2022 crash

A BC Highway Patrol Mountie has been charged in connection with a 2022 crash in Okanagan Falls that left two injured.

Const. Ian Wetzel-Eden has been charged under the Motor Vehicle Act with failing to stop at a stop sign and driving without due care and attention.

His first court appearance on this matter is scheduled for July 19, in Penticton Provincial Court.

In April, B.C.’s police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office of B.C., announced it was recommending charges after its investigation into the crash.

“An officer with the BC Highway Patrol was responding to an unrelated incident when they were involved in a collision with a civilian pickup truck at the intersection of Maple Street and 10th Avenue in the Okanagan Falls area,” the Independent Investigations Office said in an April statement.

The driver and passenger of the pickup were injured in the crash and sent to a hospital for treatment. At the time, one occupant was said to be suffering serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Their current condition has not been updated.