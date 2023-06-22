Menu

Health

Country star Orville Peck postpones shows due to mental health

By Megan Yamoah Global News
Posted June 22, 2023 5:59 pm
Country star Orville Peck postpones shows due to mental and physical health issues. View image in full screen
Orville Peck arrives at the Los Angeles LGBT Center Gala on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at the Fairmont Century Plaza. The country music star has delayed all his upcoming shows due to his mental and physical health. The cancelled shows include performances in Montreal, Ottawa and Edmonton. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP - Invision, Richard Shotwell
Orville Peck has announced that he will be postponing his upcoming live performances to focus on his mental and physical health.

The country star was scheduled to hit the Coca-Cola Stage at the Calgary Stampede July 10, at 9:30 p.m.

In a heartfelt message posted on Instagram Wednesday, Peck thanked his fans and asked for understanding.

“This was one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make, but I’ve come to realize that my current mental and physical health won’t allow me to bring you my best. My fans mean the absolute world to me and I am so incredibly thankful to every single person who has bought a ticket to come and see us play, I do not take it for granted. Being on stage is my favourite thing in the world.”

Comments on the post were limited, but many famous supporters such as Noah Cyrus, Joel McHale and Sophia Bush left reassuring messages to the country crooner.

Country music singer Orville Peck discusses the 2019 Calgary Stampede

Peck added, “I have to take this time to replenish my mind and body so that I can come back stronger and healthier than before, in order to do what I love for many years to come. I truly hope you can understand.”

The masked vocalist kicked off his 11-date tour for his sophomore album Bronco, on June 20, in New York City. The tour was slated to end August 10 in Santa Fe, N.M.

