3D printed guns, rifles and carbines seized in Regina and Zehner RCMP investigation

Four 3D printed Glock style handguns, four semi-automatic pistols, seven long guns, 10,000 rounds of ammunition, gas masks, night vision goggles and other tactical equipment were seized out of Regina and Zehner, Sask. Tuesday as part of a Sask. RCMP investigation.
The RCMP’s federal policing national security enforcement section and the Regina Police Service executed search warrants on a home in the 1100 block of Grey Street in Regina and a storage facility on Inland Drive in Zehner and seized:
- a 3D printer
- four glock style 3D printed handguns
- two Jerico Model 941F pistols
- a Bersa Model Thunder 380 pistol
- a Glock Model 48 pistol
- a Ruger 10/22 .22 gauge semi automatic rifle;
- a Mossberg Patriot 6.5 calibre bolt action rifle with high powered scope;
- a Ruger bolt action 308 calibre rifle;
- a “Breacher style” 12-gauge pump action Shotgun;
- a T81SA 7.62 calibre semi automatic assault rifle with red dot sight and silencer attachments;
- a Alberta Tactical Rife .223-gauge Carbine with scope, laser marker, and silencer attachments;
- a Alberta Tactical Rife .223-gauge Carbine with red dot scope, laser marker, flash attachments;
- 10,000 rounds of ammunition
- numerous over-capacity ammunition magazines
- Gas masks; night vision goggles, and other tactical equipment.
Police said 29-year-old Dalton Fisher from Regina was arrested and was charged with 12 gun related offences.
Officers say Fisher appeared in court Wednesday morning.
