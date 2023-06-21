Menu

Crime

3D printed guns, rifles and carbines seized in Regina and Zehner RCMP investigation

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted June 21, 2023 5:44 pm
Several guns and thousands of rounds of ammunition were seized in a RCMP investigation Tuesday.
Several guns and thousands of rounds of ammunition were seized in a RCMP investigation Tuesday. Saskatchewan RCMP
Four 3D printed Glock style handguns, four semi-automatic pistols, seven long guns, 10,000 rounds of ammunition, gas masks, night vision goggles and other tactical equipment were seized out of Regina and Zehner, Sask. Tuesday as part of a Sask. RCMP investigation.

The RCMP’s federal policing national security enforcement section and the Regina Police Service executed search warrants on a home in the 1100 block of Grey Street in Regina and a storage facility on Inland Drive in Zehner and seized:

  • a 3D printer
  • four glock style 3D printed handguns
  • two Jerico Model 941F pistols
  • a Bersa Model Thunder 380 pistol
  • a Glock Model 48 pistol
  • a Ruger 10/22 .22 gauge semi automatic rifle;
  • a Mossberg Patriot 6.5 calibre bolt action rifle with high powered scope;
  • a Ruger bolt action 308 calibre rifle;
  • a “Breacher style” 12-gauge pump action Shotgun;
  • a T81SA 7.62 calibre semi automatic assault rifle with red dot sight and silencer attachments;
  • a Alberta Tactical Rife .223-gauge Carbine with scope, laser marker, and silencer attachments;
  • a Alberta Tactical Rife .223-gauge Carbine with red dot scope, laser marker, flash attachments;
  • 10,000 rounds of ammunition
  • numerous over-capacity ammunition magazines
  • Gas masks; night vision goggles, and other tactical equipment.

Police said 29-year-old Dalton Fisher from Regina was arrested and was charged with 12 gun related offences.

Officers say Fisher appeared in court Wednesday morning.


Several guns and thousands of rounds of ammunition were seized in a RCMP investigation Tuesday. Saskatchewan RCMP

Several guns and thousands of rounds of ammunition were seized in a RCMP investigation Tuesday. Saskatchewan RCMP

Several guns and thousands of rounds of ammunition were seized in a RCMP investigation Tuesday. Saskatchewan RCMP
