Police investigating after two men rob pharmacy in Waterloo

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 21, 2023 4:13 pm
Waterloo Regional Police
The crest on a Waterloo Regional Police officer's sleeve. Kevin Nielsen / Global News
Waterloo Regional Police say an investigation is underway after a pharmacy in Waterloo was robbed on Tuesday.

Police say a call came in about the robbery at a pharmacy located on University Avenue East shortly after noon.

They say two men went into the business, with one holding a gun, and then demanded merchandise before taking off.

Trending Now

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the robbery team at 519-570-9777, extension 8255, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

