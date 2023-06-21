Police investigating after two men rob pharmacy in Waterloo

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say an investigation is underway after a pharmacy in Waterloo was robbed on Tuesday.

Police say a call came in about the robbery at a pharmacy located on University Avenue East shortly after noon.

They say two men went into the business, with one holding a gun, and then demanded merchandise before taking off.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the robbery team at 519-570-9777, extension 8255, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.