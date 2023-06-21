Alberta premier apologies for ethics breach; NDP requests RCMP investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s premier stood in the legislature Tuesday and apologized for an ethics violation.

“Although I had no ill intent, the ethics commissioner found it was improper for me to contact the minister of justice in the way I did and I apologize to all members of the Assembly and to all Albertans for the error,” Danielle Smith said.

Last month, Ethics Commissioner Marguerite Trussler released her report into Smith’s interactions with then-Justice Minister Tyler Shandro.

Smith had asked Shandro about a criminal charge faced by Calgary street preacher Artur Pawlowski.

Trussler called these inquires by Smith “improper.”

2:47 Alberta ethics commissioner reviewing if Premier Danielle Smith interfered in justice

“I’ve asked my minister of justice to develop guidelines for an appropriate way to receive his legal advice on various legal matters and I look forward to receiving that advice,” Smith explained.

Story continues below advertisement

She also said she plans to adopt Trussler’s recommendations to train new MLAs on the structure of government and the roles each of the three branches of government have.

Political scientist Lori Williams says Smith’s apology downplays the severity of Trussler’s findings.

“The suggestion that somehow she meant well or had no ill intent doesn’t quite line up that she was told quite explicitly this is something she could not do,” Williams told Global News.

Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley shared a similar sentiment.

“It was profoundly underwhelming and completely irrelevant to this issue. You don’t get to apologize your way out of breaking the law,” Notley said on Tuesday afternoon.

“She may have won the election, but that does not absolve her from having to follow the law.”

The Opposition sent a letter to the commanding officer of RCMP K Division, asking police to open a criminal investigation into Smith’s potential interference in the justice system.

2:11 Alberta ethics probe finds Danielle Smith violated conflict-of-interest rule

Mickey Amery, the new UCP justice minister, responded to the NDP’s request, noting the ethics commissioner has already investigated the matter.

Story continues below advertisement

“The report also provided recommendations that the premier is implementing. This matter is closed,” his statement read.

However, Williams disagrees.

“This matter isn’t concluded yet, in spite of the fact there has been an apology now, I think in an attempt to forestall any future speculation about what sanctions the ethics commissioner might impose when the legislature resumes in October.”

Trussler did not recommend sanctions against Smith in her May 18 report, but maintains she reserves the right to make them in the future.

The legislature has been adjourned until Oct. 30.