Crime

Winnipeg police investigate aggravated assault after gunfire heard on Ellice Avenue

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted June 21, 2023 2:05 pm
Winnipeg police are investigating an aggravated assault after gunfire was heard near Ellice Avenue and Agnes Street on Tuesday. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police are investigating an aggravated assault after gunfire was heard near Ellice Avenue and Agnes Street on Tuesday. SDV
Winnipeg police are investigating an aggravated assault after gunfire was heard near Ellice Avenue and Agnes Street on Tuesday.

Police said they responded at 3 p.m. on June 20 to multiple calls of gunshots in the area. Upon arrival, they found a 20-year-old man at a home in the 400 block of Victor Street who seemed to be suffering from gunshot injuries to the upper body.

He was given emergency care until paramedics arrived and took him to the hospital. He was in unstable condition but was later upgraded to stable.

Police said the suspects had already fled before they arrived so no arrests have been made. The major crimes unit is investigating.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or who has video footage of the incident or events leading to the assault is asked to contact investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

