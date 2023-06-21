Youth avoids charges after rainbow crosswalk defaced in Niagara-on-the-Lake

Send this page to someone via email

Police have completed the search for a suspect who defaced Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. rainbow crosswalk in early June.

A Niagara Regional Police (NRPS) spokesperson says a 15-year-old from St. Catharines was identified and will not face charges for the incident.

The accused was caught on surveillance video riding an ATV intentionally doing “burnouts” on the crosswalk at Niagara Stone Road and Anderson Lane just after 4 p.m. on June 1.

He was shirtless and wearing a black full-face helmet and red shorts at the time of the incident, say police.

Investigators say the teen will now go through an “extrajudicial measures program” – a referral to a community program designed to help youth avoid committing offenses.