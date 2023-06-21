Menu

Crime

Youth avoids charges after rainbow crosswalk defaced in Niagara-on-the-Lake

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 21, 2023 1:58 pm
Police have identified the suspect accused of damaging a rainbow crosswalk in late May 2023 in Niagara-on-the-Lake. View image in full screen
Police have identified the suspect accused of damaging a rainbow crosswalk in late May 2023 in Niagara-on-the-Lake. Global News
Police have completed the search for a suspect who defaced Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. rainbow crosswalk in early June.

A Niagara Regional Police (NRPS) spokesperson says a 15-year-old from St. Catharines was identified and will not face charges for the incident.

The accused was caught on surveillance video riding an ATV intentionally doing “burnouts” on the crosswalk at Niagara Stone Road and Anderson Lane just after 4 p.m. on June 1.

He was shirtless and wearing a black full-face helmet and red shorts at the time of the incident, say police.

Investigators say the teen will now go through an “extrajudicial measures program” – a referral to a community program designed to help youth avoid committing offenses.

